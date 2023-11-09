Milton chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pelicans.

Milton led all Wolves bench players in scoring and steals while matching his season-high point total in the victory at home. Milton has tallied 10 or more points in two contests this season, notching two or more steals in three outings to boost Minnesota defensively.