Milton chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pelicans.
Milton led all Wolves bench players in scoring and steals while matching his season-high point total in the victory at home. Milton has tallied 10 or more points in two contests this season, notching two or more steals in three outings to boost Minnesota defensively.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Likely to suit up Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Moves back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Starting preseason finale•