Milton produced six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 win over the Hornets.

Minnesota used an eight-man rotation Saturday in the absence of Anthony Edwards (hip), allowing Milton to match his highest workload of the season. Milton's role has been pretty minimal this campaign, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker's strong play has made it hard for Milton's fantasy value to surface.