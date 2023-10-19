Milton is starting Thursday's preseason game against Chicago, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Milton has had some encouraging performances during the preseason, and he'll have a chance to contribute as a starter with Mike Conley (illness) sidelined Thursday. However, Milton will likely retreat to the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors.
