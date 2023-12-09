Milton finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Friday's 127-103 win over Memphis.

Milton connected on a trio of threes while ending as one of seven Timberwolves with a double-digit point total in his highest scoring effort of the campaign. Milton has surpassed the 10-point mark in four contests this season, connecting on at least two threes in three outings.