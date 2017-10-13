Play

Williams signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Friday.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2014-15, when he posted 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He'll likely end up being a deep reserve for the team, so can seemingly be avoided in almost every fantasy format.

