Timberwolves' Shawne Williams: Signs deal with Timberwolves
Williams signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Friday.
The 31-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2014-15, when he posted 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He'll likely end up being a deep reserve for the team, so can seemingly be avoided in almost every fantasy format.
