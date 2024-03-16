Watch Now:

Warren's 10-day contract with Timberwolves expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Warren is eligible to sign a second 10-day deal with Minnesota but would have to sign for the rest of the season after that. The 30-year-old forward averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes across his four appearances for the Timberwolves.

More News