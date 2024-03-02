The Timberwolves plan to sign Warren to a 10-day contract early next week, pending a physical, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Warren last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 campaign, when he started the season with Brooklyn before being traded to the Suns. In his prime years, the 6-foot-8 forward could score in bunches, but he's not a lock to be included in the rotation during his upcoming stint with Minnesota. The Timberwolves have needed forward depth all season, and that need has become more apparent with Kyle Anderson (knee) sitting out the past two games.