The Timberwolves signed Warren to a second two-day contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After Warren's new 10-day deal expires, he will have to sign a rest-of-season contract if Minnesota wants to retain him. The veteran forward is shooting just 14.3 percent on 1.8 three-point attempts per contest across his four appearances with the Timberwolves.
