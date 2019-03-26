Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Active, but won't play
Gibson (calf) is active for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, but he will not play.
It seems Gibson has recovered from his injury, but the team will give him the night off regardless. Dario Saric figures to continue seeing an uptick in workload.
