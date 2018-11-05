Gibson contributed eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gibson neared a double-double Sunday in just 22 minutes of playing time. The starters all saw reduced action with the game over quite early. Gibson has seen a decline from last season's production and has fallen out of the standard league discussion. He is still going to see enough playing time to have some deeper league value but the upside is basically nonexistent.