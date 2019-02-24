Gibson delivered 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion protocol) still out Saturday, Gibson once again took over center duties and set a new season high in scoring for the second straight game. The veteran big has put up double-digit shot attempts in both games Towns has missed, a level of usage that significantly exceeds his normal level of involvement in the offense. Gibson has been a solid complementary offensive and rebounding asset throughout the season, although it's certainly worth noting Dario Saric had replaced him in the starting lineup in the last two games before the All-Star break. Therefore, how the first unit shakes out once Towns returns to action -- potentially as early as Monday versus the Kings -- bears monitoring.