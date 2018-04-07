Gibson accounted for 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers.

Gibson generated a second consecutive double-double, his first time accomplishing the feat since Nov. 28 and 29. The veteran big man's offensive usage has encouragingly been up during the last two games (14.0 shot attempts per contest), but it remains to be seen if that will remain the case over the season's final pair of contests now that Jimmy Butler has returned to action.