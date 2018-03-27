Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Blocks three shots in loss
Gibson totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to Memphis.
Gibson provided some nice offense for his owners while also chipping in with a combined five defensive stats. He continues to put up sneaky fantasy value despite the low usage rate and should see heavy minutes the rest of the way as the Wolves look to find some form.
