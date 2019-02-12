Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Bumped to bench
Gibson will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Gibson is putting up just 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over his last four contests, so the Timberwolves will shift him to a bench role with the hope of creating a spark in his play. Dario Saric will draw the start at power forward in his stead.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Fares well in move to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Plays season-low 13 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Ejected in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Pours in 17 on efficient shooting•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Grabs season-high 15 boards•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...