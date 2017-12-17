Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Collects double-double Saturday
Gibson scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 108-106 loss to Phoenix.
Gibson's 10 rebounds against Phoenix capped off a seven game stretch in which the forward is averaging 11.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. Gibson has been a solid performer on the boards with an average of 8.4 rebounds this season. Averaging a career-high 33.4 minutes, Gibson should have more opportunities to add to his rebounding totals moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores season-high 24 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Impressive on glass Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Records double-double in dramatic win•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...