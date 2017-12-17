Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Collects double-double Saturday

Gibson scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 108-106 loss to Phoenix.

Gibson's 10 rebounds against Phoenix capped off a seven game stretch in which the forward is averaging 11.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. Gibson has been a solid performer on the boards with an average of 8.4 rebounds this season. Averaging a career-high 33.4 minutes, Gibson should have more opportunities to add to his rebounding totals moving forward.