Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Could face competition for minutes
Gibson said he would be OK coming off the bench if Dario Saric moves into the starting lineup, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gibson started and played 33 minutes in Monday's win over Brooklyn and scored 17 points with eight rebounds. However, neither new acquisitions Saric and Robert Covington played after coming over from the 76ers. Gibson could be at risk of losing playing time with two new players added to the front court.
