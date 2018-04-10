Gibson left Monday's game early with neck soreness, but he could be available for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Gibson left Monday's game during the fourth quarter, although the injury doesn't appear to be serious. He hurt his neck during Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers and has been playing through it ever since. Gibson will be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Denver.