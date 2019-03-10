Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-double in Saturday's win
Gibson collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime win against the Wizards.
Gibson posted his 12th double-double of the campaign while earning more than 21 minutes for the first time since Feb. 23. If Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is forced to miss Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Gibson would likely draw the start at center and represent a fairly appealing option in daily leagues.
