Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-double in Thursday's loss
Gibson scored 12 points (6-13 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.
It's his 14th double-double of the season -- four short of his career high -- but just his second in the last 21 games. Gibson remains a secondary element in the T-wolves' offense, even with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined, but he's at least been a consistent one, scoring in double digits in 16 of those 21 games.
