Gibson ended with 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over the Rockets.

Gibson played 27 minutes Monday, putting up just his third double-double of the season. The timeshare with Dario Saric continues with Gibson seeing the majority of the playing time in this one. Gibson's numbers are down from last season and despite this performance, he remains more of a deep league option.