Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in return
Gibson ended with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over Sacramento.
Gibson returned after missing just one game due to personal reasons, putting up a double-double in just 22 minutes. The playing time was limited due to the blow out nature of the scoreline. Gibson has been sharing minutes with Dario Saric which has impacted his overall value. He remains a borderline standard league player with limited upside.
