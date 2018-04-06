Gibson managed 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Gibson came through with his first double-double since March 11, and his rebound total led the T-Wolves in the night. The nine-year veteran's scoring contributions have fluctuated somewhat over the last six games, as he's posted single-digit scoring totals in three of those contests. However, his work on the glass remains as reliable as ever, helping to keep his overall lines serviceable on most nights as the season winds down.