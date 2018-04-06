Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in Thursday's defeat
Gibson managed 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.
Gibson came through with his first double-double since March 11, and his rebound total led the T-Wolves in the night. The nine-year veteran's scoring contributions have fluctuated somewhat over the last six games, as he's posted single-digit scoring totals in three of those contests. However, his work on the glass remains as reliable as ever, helping to keep his overall lines serviceable on most nights as the season winds down.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Modest contributions in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 12 in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...