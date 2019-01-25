Gibson delivered 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-105 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Gibson served as the ideal third wheel to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, who combined for 50 points. The veteran forward continues to be a highly reliable source of scoring and rebounds, as he's now rattled off seven straight double-digit scoring efforts and has generated five double-doubles overall in January.