Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory

Gibson collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Clippers.

Gibson did most of his damage in the first quarter, playing all 12 minutes. He finished with his 11th double-double of the season, and continues to play big minutes for his new team. These minutes appear to be locked in moving forward, as long as the team keeps winning. If you were lucky enough to grab him off the waivers early in the season, you are reaping the rewards of his consistent play.