Gibson recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 victory over Chicago.

After a poor showing against Houston, Gibson bounced back with a strong performance against the reeling Bulls outfit. He continues to be the steadying influence on the young Wolves team, having arguably the best season of his career. His role won't change much with Jimmy Butler (knee) on the sidelines, but he could see a slight bump in minutes with Nemanja Bjelica moving into the starting lineup. This will mean there is really only Gorgui Dieng to back up both Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns, leaving some extra minutes for all three players.