Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory

Gibson recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over the Jazz

Gibson has been surprisingly consistent for the Timberwolves this season. He now has four double-doubles in his last six games, while also chipping in some blocks and steals. He provides good efficiency from both the floor and the charity stripe, and you could do a lot worse if you are in need of some big-man stats. If he is floating around on your waivers, go ahead and give him a look.