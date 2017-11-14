Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory
Gibson recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over the Jazz
Gibson has been surprisingly consistent for the Timberwolves this season. He now has four double-doubles in his last six games, while also chipping in some blocks and steals. He provides good efficiency from both the floor and the charity stripe, and you could do a lot worse if you are in need of some big-man stats. If he is floating around on your waivers, go ahead and give him a look.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Impressive on glass Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Records double-double in dramatic win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Struggles with shot in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Working on three-point shot•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 18 points in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Starting preseason opener•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.