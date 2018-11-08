Gibson compiled 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes in the Timberwolves' 114-110 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Gibson has put together his two best offensive performances of the season over the last pair of contests, averaging 15.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting (including 60.0 percent from three-point range) over that span. What's more, he's kept up his superior work on the boards, with his nine- and 11-rebound tallies qualifying as his two best efforts of the campaign as well. Gibson's production on the scoreboard will naturally fluctuate given the talented offensive players he shares the floor with, but he's providing fantasy owners with exactly what they expected overall when they invested in him earlier this fall.