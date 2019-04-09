Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Doubtful for Tuesday
Gibson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
This will be Gibson's 10th straight absence due to a left calf strain. His last chance to play this season will come in Wednesday's finale against Denver, but it seems safe to say that that the veteran forward is done for the season.
