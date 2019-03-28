Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Doubtful Friday
Gibson (calf) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Warriors.
Gibson is set to miss a fourth straight contest due to a calf strain, but the Timberwolves won't rule him out definitively yet. Chances are, he'll attempt to go through morning shootaround before his status is updated. In the meantime, Dario Saric should continue starting and seeing extra usage.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.