Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Doubtful to return Tuesday
Gibson has been deemed doubtful to return to Tuesday's tilt against the Warriors due to a left calf strain, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Gibson provided just one rebound across nine minutes before exiting the game. Should he ultimately not return as expected, consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's matchup with the Hornets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Draws spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Near double-double off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Another new season high in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.