Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Doubtful vs. Clippers
Gibson (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gibson has missed the last two games with a strained left calf and is on track to be sidelined for a third. Anthony Tolliver and Keita Bates-Diop will continue shouldering the reserve frontcourt minutes in Gibson's absence.
