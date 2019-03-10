Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Draws spot start
Gibson is starting Sunday against the Knicks.
With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out of the lineup, Gibson will get a chance for extended playing time. He's scored 20 and 19 points in his previous two starts, respectively.
