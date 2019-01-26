Gibson managed eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday before being ejected in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls.

Gibson was on his way to another solid effort before getting heated after a foul call. The big man had to be restrained from the officials by teammates and got an early shower for his actions. The early exit led to the snapping of Gibson's seven-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts, but he'll look to bounce back in Sunday's rematch against Utah if he doesn't face any disciplinary action from the league.