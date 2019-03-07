Gibson was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

After a heated exchange, Gibson was assessed a flagrant two foul on a play against Andre Drummond in which Gibson elbowed Drummond in the neck. Gibson's well below the 16 techincal limit prior to suspension, so he'll likely be able to return for Saturday's game against Washington barring any additional disciplinary response.