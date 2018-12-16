Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Expected to return Monday
Gibson (personal) is expected to return to the team prior to Monday's contest against the Kings, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Gibson missed the Wolves previous game after a death in the family, however it looks as though it will only be a one game absence. He should return to the starting five and see his usual minutes. A final confirmation on his status will come closer to Monday's game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in 27 minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Goes for 13 and eight in win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Could face competition for minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...