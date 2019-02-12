Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Fares well in move to bench
Gibson contributed 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 victory over the Clippers.
While Gibson made the most of his time on the court, his output was still overshadowed by that of Dario Saric (19 points, eight boards in 33 minutes), who replaced him in the starting five Monday. With no more than 23 minutes in any of the previous four contests, Gibson had already been losing run to Saric before the lineup change, and the gap in playing time may only grow larger from here on out. Since Gibson is headed for free agency this summer and seemingly has no future with a non-contending Timberwolves squad, the team has extra incentive to prioritize minutes for the 24-year-old Saric.
