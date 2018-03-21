Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Gibson provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers.
Tuesday marked a bounce-back game for the veteran big man, as he had averaged 7.3 points and 5.0 boards over the three prior games against Houston, San Antonio and Washington, respectively. That said, his scoring has been prone to fluctuation throughout the year, as he's often the fourth or fifth offensive option. In spite of that, given the fact he's averaging a career-high 33.5 minutes per game, he's posting his highest scoring average (12.3) since the 2013-14 campaign (13.0) and doing so at a career-high 58.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Solid complementary effort Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Season-high point total in comeback win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...