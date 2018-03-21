Gibson provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers.

Tuesday marked a bounce-back game for the veteran big man, as he had averaged 7.3 points and 5.0 boards over the three prior games against Houston, San Antonio and Washington, respectively. That said, his scoring has been prone to fluctuation throughout the year, as he's often the fourth or fifth offensive option. In spite of that, given the fact he's averaging a career-high 33.5 minutes per game, he's posting his highest scoring average (12.3) since the 2013-14 campaign (13.0) and doing so at a career-high 58.1 percent from the field.