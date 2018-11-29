Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Goes for 13 and eight in win
Gibson had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Gibson played 24 minutes and was a plus-24 as the Timberwolves cruised to an easy victory. The veteran has now played fewer than 25 minutes in four of his last six contests.
