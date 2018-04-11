Gibson (neck) went through shootaround and is expected to play Wednesday night against Denver, Alan Horton of Wolves Radio reports.

All signs point to Gibson returning after he left Monday's game with a sore neck, but coach Tom Thibodeau said the team will wait until pregame warmups to make a final determination. Assuming Gibson is cleared, expect the veteran to once again play big minutes in a winner-take-all matchup for the final playoff spot in the West.