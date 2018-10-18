Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Grabs 11 rebounds in season opener
Gibson scored six points with 11 rebounds and was 3-of-4 from the floor in 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.
Gibons had five fouls as he and Karl-Anthony Towns struggled against San Antionio's big front court. Gibson should stay a steady presence in Minnesota's front court and produce similar production to last season with Jimmy Butler staying put for now, but that his role could be in flux if Butler is traded.
