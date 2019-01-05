Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Grabs fifth double-double in win
Gibson scored 14 points (7-10 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-103 win over the Magic.
Dario Saric actually played one more minute than Gibson, but it was the latter who made the bigger impact on the scoresheet. Gibson now has five double-doubles on the season, and as long as he remains ahead of Saric on the depth chart at power forward for Minnesota, he'll have some fantasy upside in the right matchup.
