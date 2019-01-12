Gibson scored 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Mavericks.

It's his third double-double in four games and seventh of the season, while the 15 boards established a new season high for Gibson. The 33-year-old is putting together another quietly solid campaign in Minnesota, but if Karl-Anthony Towns' ankle injury proves to be serious, Gibson could be leaned on more heavily in the T-wolves' frontcourt.