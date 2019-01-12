Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Grabs season-high 15 boards
Gibson scored 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Mavericks.
It's his third double-double in four games and seventh of the season, while the 15 boards established a new season high for Gibson. The 33-year-old is putting together another quietly solid campaign in Minnesota, but if Karl-Anthony Towns' ankle injury proves to be serious, Gibson could be leaned on more heavily in the T-wolves' frontcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Nabs double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Grabs fifth double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Perfect from field in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 16 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Double-doubles in return•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Expected to return Monday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...