Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Impressive on glass Saturday
Gibson supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Suns.
Along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Gibson provided one of two double-doubles on the Timberwolves' starting five, accomplishing the feat for the third time over five November contests in the process. The veteran forward has proven to be a prudent offseason addition thus far, shooting a career- high 54.2 percent, posting his best rebound total (7.1) since his rookie campaign, equaling a career-best assist figure (1.5) and setting a new high-water mark in steals (1.1).
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Records double-double in dramatic win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Struggles with shot in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Working on three-point shot•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 18 points in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Starting preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Agrees to two-year contract with Timberwolves•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...