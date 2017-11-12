Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Impressive on glass Saturday

Gibson supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Suns.

Along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Gibson provided one of two double-doubles on the Timberwolves' starting five, accomplishing the feat for the third time over five November contests in the process. The veteran forward has proven to be a prudent offseason addition thus far, shooting a career- high 54.2 percent, posting his best rebound total (7.1) since his rookie campaign, equaling a career-best assist figure (1.5) and setting a new high-water mark in steals (1.1).