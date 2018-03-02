Gibson (hip) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Gibson departed Thursday's loss to the Blazers with a bruised left hip, and while the issue isn't anything serious, Gibson is battling some residual soreness. The Wolves will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call, but if Gibson is held out, expect Gorgui Dieng to move into the starting five alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Nemanja Bjelica.