Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Modest contributions in Sunday's loss
Gibson finished with six points (3-7 FG), six rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran forward was less than efficient with his robust allotment of minutes, scoring in single digits for the second time in the last three games in the process. While he's certainly capable of solid contributions on the scoreboard, rebounds remain Gibson's steadiest source of fantasy production, as has been the case throughout his career.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Scores 12 in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...