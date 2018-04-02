Gibson finished with six points (3-7 FG), six rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran forward was less than efficient with his robust allotment of minutes, scoring in single digits for the second time in the last three games in the process. While he's certainly capable of solid contributions on the scoreboard, rebounds remain Gibson's steadiest source of fantasy production, as has been the case throughout his career.