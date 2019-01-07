Gibson tallied 12 points (6-8 FG), 11 rebounds and one block across 26 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.

Gibson notched his second straight double-double and again played more minutes than backup power forward Dario Saric (22) but his fantasy outlook may have taken a hit after the Timberwolves fired coach Tom Thibodeau after the contest. A long-time favorite of Thibodeau from their time together with the Bulls, the 33-year-old Gibson may struggle to curry as much favor with interim bench boss Ryan Saunders. Since Gibson is set to become a free agent this summer, the Timberwolves could be motivated to hand more opportunities to Saric over the next few months, as the 24-year-old projects a longer-term piece in the team's nucleus.