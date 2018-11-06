Gibson generated 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Gibson provided solid complementary production alongside the efforts of teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose, all who reached the 20-point mark. The veteran big man's offensive production has been a bit up and down thus far this season, but Monday's scoring total served as a season high. Additionally, Gibson continues to provide solid work on the boards, and his nine rebounds against the Clippers were his second-highest tally of the season and best since Opening Night versus the Spurs.