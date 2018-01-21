Gibson registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Raptors.

Gibson made good use of the modest number of shots he did take, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort over the last five games in the process. The nine-year veteran has also shot between 54.5 percent and 80.0 percent in eight consecutive contests, helping lead to a career-best 57.5 percent season figure through 48 games. He's complementing the offensive contributions with typically solid efforts on the glass, and factoring in Saturday's production, he's now averaging a career-high 7.6 rebounds as well.