Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Near double-double off bench
Gibson contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Gibson ended up logging the same amount of minutes as starter Dario Saric, but he was more productive, particularly on the offensive end. The 33-year-old was also encouraging back up over the 20-minute mark after playing just 11 and 17 minutes in the last two games, respectively. Gibson's second-unit role does leave his playing time somewhat in question night to night, but the fact he's facing other bench players more frequently could also help keep his production thriving on a per-minute basis over the long term.
