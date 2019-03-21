Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Out Thursday
Gibson (calf) is out for Thursday's matchup against the Hornets.
Gibson's strained left calf will keep him sidelined Thursday. As a result of his absence, Dario Saric and Anthony Tolliver should see extra usage.
